Google Data Studio Can Pull Search Console News Tab Queries

The folks at the Google Analytics posted on Twitter yesterday that if you are using Google Data Studio and using the connection feature to Search Console, you can now bring in query data filtered by Google News tab in web search sources. Google said "the Data Studio Search Console connector now shows you search data coming from Google News tab in web search, in addition to existing data from Google Search, Image Search, and Video Search."

Here is what it looks like in Data Studio when you connect it to Search Console:

If you want to learn how to bring in this data into Google Data Studio from Google Search Console, read this help document.

I don't think this is super new. I think this functionality was added as soon as the Search Console API added the news filter data to the API. Google had this data in the Search Console web view since July but less than a month ago also added to the API.

Forum discussion at Twitter.