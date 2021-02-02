Google's People Also Search For Entity Overlay Feature

Google is testing another feature for "people also search for," this one overlays entity information in a popup menu when you hover your mouse over the term. This was spotted by Valentin Pletzer who called this "refinement bubbles within entity popover."

Here is the screen shot of this that Valentin shared on Twitter (click to enlarge):

I tried to replicate this but I cannot - so it must be some sort of test.

Reminds me a bit like the overlays in featured snippets - but I like this implementation of it way more because it is separate and not injecting anything within the specific content from that publisher.

Forum discussion at Twitter.