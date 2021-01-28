Google Australia Adds Notice To Search Results About News Links Law

Jan 28, 2021
So you probably have heard the news that Australia wants Google and other platforms to pay to list search results to news outlets. I wrote a more detailed article on this at Search Engine Land. Well, now, Google has added a large noticeable banner to the top of the search results in Google Australia for any query.

The banner reads "Google Search is in the news. "You may have heard about a proposed law. We are willing to pay to support journalism. Hear our proposal." The button goes to a short YouTube video Mel Silva, Managing Director for Google Australia, explaining Google's case and offer.

Here is what the search banner looks like in the search results in Australia:

click for full size

If only Google made it that clear for its search ads, but that is asking too much.

Here is the video:

