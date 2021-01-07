Google Search Interesting Finds List Adds Related Tags

Jan 7, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google has been adding "interesting finds" to the search results since 2018. But now, if you click to show more results for interesting finds, Google will let you expand those results by related tags or topics. Glenn Gabe spotted this and posted an example on Twitter.

Here are some screen shots for a search on [google algorithm update dec 2020]:

After you click on the button at the bottom of this list to show more, then it takes you to this screen with the "Related" tags:

You can then click on any of those related options to see continues search results that Google would classify as "interesting finds."

Here are more examples from Glenn:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

