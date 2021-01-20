Google Expandable Knowledge Panels More Visible

Google seems to be expanding showing its expandable knowledge panels user interface. What is meant by expandable knowledge panel is that the right hand side knowledge panel you see in the search results sometimes can show expandable and collapsable menus to show more segments of information.

Google had this interface since at least late 2020, maybe even before. We saw this being used for Twitter some time ago, as did many others over the past few days. Here is what he shared, note - I can replicate this myself for a search on [netlify]:

Here are more screen shots from him:

😬 could see things like the pricing inconsistencies from search-to-site (knowledge graph sourced pricing from outdated G2 page, not GitHub directly). especially at larger enterprise scale causing issue. pic.twitter.com/kEbw9PMtoI — Scott Mathson (@scottmathson) January 13, 2021

Mordy Oberstein also posted some before and after screen shots the other day:

For the record here's the same panel last week. pic.twitter.com/FLdZOl8EUN — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) January 18, 2021

Again, this is not 100% new but more and more are seeing this now.

