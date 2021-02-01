Google My Business Not Applied Changes Now Offer Send Edit Feedback

Amy Toman spotted a new feature in Google Local and Google My Business. The feature seems to allow you to send additional feedback to Google when a suggested edit you make to a Google business listing is not accepted (i.e. not applied) for some reason.

She posted these screen shots on Twitter of the new feature:

When the "send edit feedback" is clicked, pic.twitter.com/vhKl8LrkPH — Amy Toman 😎 (@BubblesUp) January 28, 2021

I have not seen this yet and I guess this will help with the process of knowing when your edits are (1) not applied and (2) communicating more information to Google to get them applied to the business listing.

Forum discussion at Twitter.