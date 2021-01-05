Google Product Result Size Slide Visualization

The other week we reported on Google testing a new UI that shows products with a review slider. Now it seems Google is testing this to show how large a product is in terms of volume in ML. Here is a search for bourbon that shows this bottle is "larger than most whisky" you may search for and is 750 ml.

Brian Freiesleben posted a screen shot of this on Twitter:

I have to be honest, this is super useful. Just the other day, I wanted to buy a bottle of mouthwash for the house and I bought it online and it came. What came? It was a travel size - maybe I would get 3 or 4 uses out of it. This slider would have told me it is much smaller in terms of other bottles that most people view or buy.

Pretty cool feature Google.

