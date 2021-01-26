Google Search Tests Sans Serif Font

The same day Google began rolling out its new mobile search design, Google also began testing a new font for its search results. Gemma Fontané notified me of this last Friday and provided side by side comparison screen shots on Twitter.

Here is that side by side screen shot, you can click on it to enlarge:

I believe this is some sort of Sans Serif font.

Google often tests new fonts in its search results, so this is not too uncommon to see.

Yep, I got that one yesterday.



Today I'm seeing a test where they're using Google Sans only for the result stats: pic.twitter.com/JFbUrrZW3G — Juan González Villa (@seostratega) January 26, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.