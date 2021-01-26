Google Search Tests Sans Serif Font

Jan 26, 2021
The same day Google began rolling out its new mobile search design, Google also began testing a new font for its search results. Gemma Fontané notified me of this last Friday and provided side by side comparison screen shots on Twitter.

Here is that side by side screen shot, you can click on it to enlarge:

click for full size

I believe this is some sort of Sans Serif font.

Google often tests new fonts in its search results, so this is not too uncommon to see.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

