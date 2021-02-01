Google Shopping Black-Owned Business Label

Black-owned businesses can now get the "black-owned business" label added to their Google Shopping listings in Google Search. This looks just like the Google My Business version but now it shows up on product results within Google Shopping.

Here is a screen shot of the label in the product results within Google Shopping.

Google said "today, we’re extending the Black-owned attribute to Google’s Shopping tab, so people can easily identify and buy from Black-owned businesses on Google. Business owners can add the Black-owned attribute by visiting the Google Merchant Help Center. The feature will become visible to shoppers and available to all U.S. Google Merchants in coming months."

You can add this label to your account by signing in to your Merchant Center account, clicking the Tools and settings menu Merchant Center Settings icon in the top right corner of Merchant Center, then navigate to the “Business information” page, then on the “About your business” tab, scroll down to the “Business identity attributes” section, then click the toggle button next to “Identifies as Black-owned” to turn it on or off.

In addition, check the box next to “Include my business in promotions for Black-owned businesses” if you would like for your business and products to potentially appear on pages featuring Black-owned businesses.

Here is more information on how to do this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.