Google Search Gains AR Photorealistic 3D Car Models

In December Google began adding streamed 3D content with AR features for cars. Now, according to Rajan Patel, the VP of Engineering at Google, said "today, AR just got a lot more real in Search." He added Google now has "photorealistic 3D models" of some cars.

Rajan shared these screen shots on Twitter and said "Today, AR just got a lot more real in Search. We partnered with Porsche, Volvo, and FCA to bring to life photorealistic 3D models of their most popular cars. 3 GB+ models streamed to your phone in milliseconds. Android only (for now). Try [porsche panamera] to check it out!"

Google is really pushing immersed AR based content in the search results.

