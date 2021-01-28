Google To Stop Supporting Data-Vocabulary.org In Search This Weekend

Jan 28, 2021
Google on Sunday, January 31, 2021, will stop supporting markup in the format from data-vocabulary.org. Google gave us over a years notice of this change, so this change should not come as a surprise to anyone here.

In fact, Google initially said they would remove this support on April 6, 2020, but then pushed off that deadline January 31, 2021. And that date is here, it is coming this upcoming Sunday.

So if you are one of those who wait to the last minute to make these changes - the last minute is here.

Google's John Mueller even tweeted a reminder earlier this week:

