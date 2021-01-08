Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Signals - January 7th & 8th 2021

I am seeing some signals and signs of a Google search ranking algorithm update touching down in the past day or so. The chatter is limited but it is there and it is unusual. The tools, most of them, are showing big shifts in the Google organic search rankings.

The chatter began around late last night, January 7th with folks saying their rankings are fluctuating. Some are saying this is a continuation of the December 2020 core update but others are saying it is something new. Just note, that December core update was done rolling out around December 16th according to Google. Some are saying this is a new core-like update but I think it is too soon to say. Google does announce core updates, so I doubt it is a core update.

The ongoing two WebmasterWorld threads have these comments:

Wow! Another core update?... Seeing inconsistent changes in traffic. Still monitoring and waiting to hear Google say "done!."

We are seeing an insane sudden drop in traffic too. Down -30% right now as to what we normally see on a Thur night at this time. Something big time is screwy with the SERPs.

Sudden drop at 10h CET too

Also seeing significant changes

Google has not announced an update, it might be one of those quirks that we see every now and then or it might be one of those unconfirmed updates. We will keep an eye on it but do let us know what you are seeing in the comments sections or in the forums.

Here are what the tools are showing right now:

SEMRush:

Cognitive SEO:

RankRanger:

Accuranker:

Advanced Web Rankings:

SERPMetrics:

I may add new tracking tools or updates as they update today because this update seemed to have touched down late last night and some of the tools may not have picked it up yet.

