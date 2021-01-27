New Google My Business Insights Platform & Device Breakdown

Google My Business seems to be adding to the Insights section new metrics that businesses can use for analytical purposes. The new metrics is called platform and device breakdown that show you the devices people used to find your business in Google Search or Maps.

It breaks down the data by:

Google Search Desktop

Google Search - Mobile

Google Maps - Desktop

Google Maps - Mobile

Here is a screen shot:

Here is a screen shot of this from Colan Nielsen on LocalU. He also said that Google will be adding directions, bookings and website clicks to those new Google My Business performance metrics.

I personally do not see any of these new metrics in my Google My Business account.

Forum discussion at Twitter.