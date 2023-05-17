Google Search Tests Circled-In Favicon Design

May 17, 2023
Man Computer Circle Background Google Logo

Google is testing circling-in, drawing a circle around, the favicons displayed in the mobile search results. I am not sure I like this but hey, Google is always testing.

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted this on Twitter. He said, "Google is testing a new display for favicons on mobile with a blue gradient circle for the outline. This is opposed to the standard mobile and desktop display which is currently a grey circular background."

Here are screenshots from Brodie; click on them to enlarge them:

click for full size

This is what I see:

click for full size

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: New Google Search Settings Design
