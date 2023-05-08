Google Search Snippet With Visual Explore Features

May 8, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Robot In Space

We have seen the Google Explore feature many times, but here is a similar explore feature but as a sub-feature of a single search result snippet. Google is testing showing a scrollable snippet that is more visual and interactive.

This was spotted by Scott Salter who shared a video of it in action on Twitter, here is a static image from the video:

Google Search Snippet Explore

Here is the video:

Google Search Snippet Explore

Here is his tweet:

Bing Search had a feature like this some time ago.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

