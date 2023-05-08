Google Search Snippet With Visual Explore Features

We have seen the Google Explore feature many times, but here is a similar explore feature but as a sub-feature of a single search result snippet. Google is testing showing a scrollable snippet that is more visual and interactive.

This was spotted by Scott Salter who shared a video of it in action on Twitter, here is a static image from the video:

Here is the video:

Here is his tweet:

Someone in my team got this SERP when searching for our sale. Not sure I’ve ever seen a SERP feature like that (and can’t replicate).



There’s no schema on this page either. #SEO pic.twitter.com/3BxAxr8OQh — Scott Salter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scottsltr) May 5, 2023

Bing Search had a feature like this some time ago.

