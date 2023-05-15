Google +Topic Search Bar Refinements Finally Goes Live On Desktop

May 15, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
After so much testing and several months after going live on mobile search, Google has announced the +topic search bar refinements are now officially live on the desktop search results.

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said on Twitter, "Last December, we made it easier on mobile to explore topics related to your search. Now this is available to all desktop users searching in English in the US. Related topics appear alongside filters at the top of the search results page."

Here is what it looks like:

This is the old version:

Here is the mobile interface:

Google Launches +Topic Search Bar Refinements

Google said this new experience is currently for English searchers in the US.

With this you can add or remove topics, which are designated by a + symbol, to quickly zoom in or backtrack on a search. Google originally said in December that its search systems automatically display relevant topics for you based on what we understand about how people search and from analyzing content across the web. "Both topics and filters are shown in the order that our systems automatically determine is most helpful for your specific query," Google added.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

