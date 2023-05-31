Google Search Treats .AI ccTLD As gTLD (Domains)

Google has updated its help document to add the .ai generic country code top level domain (ccTLD) to the the list of domains it treats as generic top level domain (gTLDs).

Gary Illyes posted about this on LinkedIn and said "We just added .ai to the list of generic country code top level domains. What does this mean? In short, nothing."

"In long, also nothing in the grand scheme of things: we won't infer the target country from the ccTLD so targeting Anguilla became a little harder, but then again there are barely any .ai domains that try to do that anyway," he added.

But I guess it is cool that .ai is considered a generic top level domain domain name by Google Search.

Here is partial screenshot of the Google help document showing that .ai was added:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.