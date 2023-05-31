Google Search Treats .AI ccTLD As gTLD (Domains)

May 31, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (2) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Ai Bot Google Logo

Google has updated its help document to add the .ai generic country code top level domain (ccTLD) to the the list of domains it treats as generic top level domain (gTLDs).

Gary Illyes posted about this on LinkedIn and said "We just added .ai to the list of generic country code top level domains. What does this mean? In short, nothing."

"In long, also nothing in the grand scheme of things: we won't infer the target country from the ccTLD so targeting Anguilla became a little harder, but then again there are barely any .ai domains that try to do that anyway," he added.

But I guess it is cool that .ai is considered a generic top level domain domain name by Google Search.

Here is partial screenshot of the Google help document showing that .ai was added:

click for full size

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Previous story: Google Search Console Reporting Some Mobile Indexing As Desktop Indexing
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus