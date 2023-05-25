Google Bard Gains Images With More Coming Soon

As Google announced a week or so ago, Bard now can show images in the responses. Jack Krawczyk said on Twitter that you can "click an image to see the source for each one," and that "Bard includes images in relevant responses and also when you specifically ask for them, starting with English."

I tried it myself and the first two requests were pretty solid. Well, okay, it lied, I am not thin, nor am I tall, but I'll take it. But then when I asked it to merge the two of us, it didn't work too well (not that I expected that to work):

It shows local results also:

New in bard.



Have you notice this @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/JI09Z5Ug6o — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) May 23, 2023

Turned PC off for the day however mobile now showing images and real restaurants which link through to TripAdvisor/Yell/Menyoo listings pic.twitter.com/p7MLzK37an — Stephen Davies (@stevedaviesseo) May 23, 2023

It will get better over time, but it is nice to see these chat features from Google and Bing get more visual.

