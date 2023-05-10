Google I/O Is Today - Watch The Keynote Here

Google I/O kicks off today and we are all expecting really big Google Search-related news today. Typically, I/O is focused on everything but core search but today, we are expecting the all-new search engine, Magi, and a bunch of new AI-focused search features.

You can watch the keynote, which starts at 1 pm ET today, on YouTube here:

You can see the agenda and watch all the sessions over here.

I am pretty excited about this and I will be sharing what I learn throughout the day on Search Engine Land and on Twitter, Mastodon, Bluesky, Facebook and LinkedIn - sorry, not on TikTok.

I will have the day-after reaction over here, on this site, with SEM community reactions.

