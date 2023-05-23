Google Featured Snippets Puts Vertical Lines Between Answer & Images

May 23, 2023
Google now shows vertical lines between the featured snippet text and the featured snippet images. This is on the full-width featured snippet, which has a horizontal line below the featured snippet, separating it from the main search results. Now Google added this vertical line.

Here is what it looks like (click to enlarge):

It is not just me who sees this, others are seeing this as well.

Do you see it? If so, do you like it?

This seems fully live to me, I tested this in numerous browsers, both signed in and out.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

