Google Featured Snippets Puts Vertical Lines Between Answer & Images

Google now shows vertical lines between the featured snippet text and the featured snippet images. This is on the full-width featured snippet, which has a horizontal line below the featured snippet, separating it from the main search results. Now Google added this vertical line.

Here is what it looks like (click to enlarge):

It is not just me who sees this, others are seeing this as well.

Google added horizontal line between featured snippet & Images.

cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/F1ekNZPslr — Punit (@Punit6008) May 23, 2023

Google is testing the horizontal line between the featured snippet & image. And also testing a vertical line in the feature paragraph & image.



cc- @rustybrick @JohnMu



For referance screenshot- pic.twitter.com/pVJ87lLBDC — Anuj thaker (@Anuj_Thaker03) May 23, 2023

Do you see it? If so, do you like it?

This seems fully live to me, I tested this in numerous browsers, both signed in and out.

