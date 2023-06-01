Google Search Adds More Detailed Car Comparison Tools

Google keeps expanding its car search features, threatening the Edmunds and car websites out there. Here you can see Google showing you car comparison tools and charts to help you pick the best car for your needs.

Melissa Fach spotted this change and posted about it on Twitter. She wrote, "Wow, not fair to so many sites that test drive the cars to come up with these car lists."

Here is a screenshot that I was able to generate of this, so you can see it yourself, you can also click on it to enlarge it:

When I click to see more, I get some sort of "failure" white screen from Google. But Melissa has screenshots of what happens when you click deeper:

Here are Melissa's tweets:

Wow, not fair to so many sites that test drive the cars to come up with these car lists. pic.twitter.com/CuUjqwpoau — Melissa Fach 🇺🇦 (@SEOAware) May 31, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.