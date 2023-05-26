Google Search Generative Experience Live For Some - Early Screenshots & Videocasts

May 26, 2023
The all-new and exciting Google Search Generative Experience is now rolling out as a labs experiment to some early waitlisted users. I should have access by now, but I am offline, I wrote this yesterday before I was able to play with it (which is why this news is not in my video, which I recorded earlier yesterday).

Google announced yesterday, a bit after 11 am ET, that it has begun to invite waitlisted users to try to new Search Generative Experience. "Today, we're starting to open up access to Search Labs, a new program to access early experiments from Google," Google wrote. "If you've already signed up for the waitlist at labs.google.com/search, you'll be notified by email when you can start testing Labs experiments, like SGE (Search Generative Experience)," Google added.

I spent most of the day refreshing to see if I could play with it before I go offline for the holiday, but I did not gain access. Google did tell me I would likely be offline by the time I get access. So I will play a lot with it on Monday and hopefully report on what I see. But I embedded a lot of videos and screenshots below from others. Note at around 5 pm ET I gained access, so I scrambled to do some queries and posted a Twitter thread, I embedded those tweets below over here.

Here are lucky users who received access an hour or so after Google announced it opening up:

You can check to see if you have access by checking your email or going to labs.google.com/search, that is the screenshot above in my tweet.

Here are some screenshots and commentary for some who had early access:

From Andy Simpson - just look at all the clickable links:

Not all local results link to Google.com

Local results show links to Google Business Profiles on Google.com

Here is when Google won't show an AI-generated answer:

If I do get access before I go offline, I'll post some quick screenshots on Twitter @rustybrick and try to embed them below this. It is the best I can do with having to turn off everything for the holiday.

Google said, "Once you're in, the new generative AI powered Search experience will help you take some of the work out of searching, so you can understand a topic faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights and get things done more easily. So instead of asking a series of questions and piecing together that information yourself, Search now can do some of that heavy lifting for you."

To see my deep-dive on the Google Search Generative Experience announcement, read over here.

My Really Quick Review

Then at about 5pm ET I gained access and I really don't have time, so I did a Twitter thread which I am embedding here. I will say that I am very impressed with the clickability of the results, I do think it will drive clicks to publishers:

Here are real estate results and the second part shows that Google still shows featured snippets:

People also ask also...

Happy futuristic searching folks!

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Shavout.

