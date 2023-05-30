Google Search Console Performance Report Delayed 60+ Hours

May 30, 2023
Google Delay Airport Sign

The Google Search Console Performance report is now delayed over 60 hours. For me, it is about 63 hours delayed. The good news, Google is aware of the issue and I am sure it will catch up soon.

Here is what I see when I try to access the search performance report:

Google Search Console Report 60 Hours

Others see the same issue and have been on social sharing images of how delayed Google Search Console is. Google has had this happen many many times and Google Search Console always tends to catch up.

Here are some of the responses from John Mueller of Google on the issues:

On Mastodon, Thanks for the notice, Vijay -- we're aware."

Don't worry, this is impacting everyone and I am sure it will be fixed soonish.

Forum discussion at Masdtodon and Twitter.

Update:

Update 2: Google posted about it officially on their Twitter channel:

