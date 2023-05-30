Google Search Console Performance Report Delayed 60+ Hours

The Google Search Console Performance report is now delayed over 60 hours. For me, it is about 63 hours delayed. The good news, Google is aware of the issue and I am sure it will catch up soon.

Here is what I see when I try to access the search performance report:

Others see the same issue and have been on social sharing images of how delayed Google Search Console is. Google has had this happen many many times and Google Search Console always tends to catch up.

Here are some of the responses from John Mueller of Google on the issues:

On Mastodon, Thanks for the notice, Vijay -- we're aware."

Sometimes things are just a bit slow. It doesn't mean that there isn't another search update happening, it's just that this is definitely not a sign of a search update. Sorry for the delays with the data. — John Mueller (official) · #StaplerLife (@JohnMu) May 30, 2023

It's a wellbeing update.



Breathe in, breathe out. — John Mueller (official) · #StaplerLife (@JohnMu) May 30, 2023

Don't worry, this is impacting everyone and I am sure it will be fixed soonish.

Forum discussion at Masdtodon and Twitter.

Update:

Seeing 45 hours now, so it looks like it is catching up. Was really hoping for it to hit 70 hours... https://t.co/NIgDkRZ3qk pic.twitter.com/y6LY85mOQI — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 30, 2023

Update 2: Google posted about it officially on their Twitter channel: