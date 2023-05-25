Google Search Interactive Suggestions For Your Search

Google is testing a new feature named "suggestions for your search." It is an interactive and visual feature to help you expand and dig deeper into your search process. In this case, this is to help you buy a home.

Krinal Mehta first spotted this who posted this screenshot on Twitter (click to enlarge it):

Then @seosavvyagent posted a video cast of it, here is that:

You can see, when you hover your mouse cursor over the sections, Google shows you more search queries to try:

I honestly think this looks weirdly familiar but I cannot pinpoint where I saw this before, so I am covering it now.

I do not think this is a Search Generative Experience test, just my two cents there.

