New Google Search Settings Design

May 17, 2023
Since last week, Google has been rolling out a new search settings design interface. It looks more like the material design interface, with rounded and shaded borders. This is compared to the more bland textual look for search settings.

I had a few people share it with me last week (I can't seem to find it now) but Khushal Bherwani shared screenshots of the new design with me yesterday on Twitter, here is that screenshot:

Here is what I see:

Here are more screenshots:

Do you prefer the old or the new design for Google Search settings?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

