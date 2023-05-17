Google Search Console Insights Data Change Notice For Google Analytics 4

Google Search Console Insights is posting a notice that says there may be data changes in its reports when the Google Analytics 4 migration starts on July 1, 2023. The notice reads, "Starting June 1, 2023, you might notice some data changes. This is because we'll start using data from your Google Analytics 4 property."

Here is a screenshot provided by Shameem Adhikarath on Twitter (click to enlarge):

I personally do not see this notice in my properties yet. Maybe it is about how I configured my GA4 properties. Do you see the notice?

Google Search Console Insights started to support GA4 in July 2022, as an FYI.

Forum discussion at Twitter.