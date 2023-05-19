Google Documents Supported Languages For Translated Search Results

Google has added the specific languages the Google Search translated search results feature works for to its support documentation. Specifically, Google added a "feature availability" section and moved some content around on the page.

It says, "Currently, Google may translate results into the following languages: Bengali, English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu. It's available on mobile and desktop."

Previously, the documentation said the supported languages are Indonesian, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu. Now Google added several new languages to the list of supported languages.

As a reminder, there is a Search Console performance report search appearance filter to see if you are getting clicks and impressions for these types of translated search results.

Google may translate the title link and snippet of a search result for results that aren't in the language of the search query, when available. Translated results enable people to view results from other languages in their language, and can help publishers reach a larger audience.

