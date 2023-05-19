Google Business Profiles Expanding Language Assistance Selection

Google Business Profiles seems to be expanding which businesses can add and edit the languages they offer support it. This is the language assistance option that Google first introduced in Google Business Profilers for healthcare facilities back in December 2021.

Darcy Burk noticed this showing up as an option for his HVAC customers and posted a screenshot on Twitter of how to edit these language assistance options.

As you can see, they include:

American Sign Language

Arabic

Cantonese

English

Filipino

French

German

Here is how it looks on the front-end, at least in December 2021:

Forum discussion at Twitter.