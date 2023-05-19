Google Business Profiles Expanding Language Assistance Selection

May 19, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Woman Sign Language With Google Logo Background

Google Business Profiles seems to be expanding which businesses can add and edit the languages they offer support it. This is the language assistance option that Google first introduced in Google Business Profilers for healthcare facilities back in December 2021.

Darcy Burk noticed this showing up as an option for his HVAC customers and posted a screenshot on Twitter of how to edit these language assistance options.

Google Business Profiles Language Assistance

As you can see, they include:

  • American Sign Language
  • Arabic
  • Cantonese
  • English
  • Filipino
  • French
  • German

Here is how it looks on the front-end, at least in December 2021:

Google Healthcare Provider Local Languages

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Microsoft Bing Cars For Sale Adds "No Accidents" Label
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus