Google Ads Prescription Animal Medications Policy Updated

Google has updated its Google Ads healthcare and medicines policy, specifically around animal medications. Google said it clarified the restrictions around prescription animal medications that are not prone to human abuse or other misuses.

Google explained that advertisers could currently use a small set of pre-approved prescription animal drug terms in ads targeting personalized advertising audience segments, like remarketing lists. Now, advertisers will soon be able to use prescription animal drug terms where the drugs and listed ingredients are intended for animal use and are not prone to human abuse or other misuses.

For restricted animal drug terms, you need to apply over here for some sort of certification.

Why did I cover this? Well, maybe a few of you advertise for animal medications but the truth is, I really wanted to have AI make an image of a dog pharmacist.

