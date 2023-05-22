Unusual AMP Crawl Issues Reported In Google Search Console Starting May 12th

If you still use AMP on your site, then go to the AMP enhancements report in Google Search Console and filter by "crawl issues." You may see a spike in the number of crawl issues reported on and going forward from May 12th.
Lino Urunuela first reported this on Twitter last week and I was hoping it would be resolved by this week, but it does not seem to be. Here is what I see for some Search Console profiles I have access to:
Here are more screenshots from Lino Urunuela:
I'm noticing a rise in 'Crawl issue' errors for AMP, completely unrelated domains, so I believe it's some issue with Google Search Console.— Lino Uruñuela (@Errioxa) May 17, 2023
Is anyone else experiencing this?
cc: @JohnMu @danielwaisberg pic.twitter.com/kqCD3ovEPm
Many others are noticing the same issue. It is hard to know if this is a Google Search Console bug or something else. But I know a ton of people are noticing this issue and my guess, this is a bug with Search Console and that you don't need to take any action. If I am wrong, I will update this story.
John Mueller of Google actually responded, saying, "Interesting, I'll look around. Thanks!"
John added after I posted this, on Mastodon, "The crawl error numbers there are super-low, so while the graph looks "scary" (jumps up!) the absolute numbers are pretty insignificant. (at least all of the ones I checked). Still curious though."
Forum discussion at Twitter.