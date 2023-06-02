Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google SGE Goes Live, Bing Chat Links & Analytics, Search Console Bugs & More

I posted the monthly Google webmaster report for June and as you can imagine, it was a big month. Google launched the Search Generative Experience for some. We posted some of the early complaints on SGE; it is missing the result count, there is very little personalization, and the experiment ends in December 2023. Google Bard’s local results can now be more relevant. Bing Chat added anchor text hyperlinks, I think. Bing teased Bing Chat Webmaster Tools integration soon. Bing Chat is better at sports and has a new Android home widget. Google Search Console is reporting some sites as being desktop indexing when they are mobile indexing. Google Search Console had a huge delay this week, but it is now better. Google Search Console Insights added a new report for content growth. Google said to allow Googlebot to bypass age gates on adult sites. Google now treats .ai domain names as generic TLDs. Google is rolling out multiple featured snippets on desktop. Google added more car comparison tools to search. Google said charitable donations in exchange for reviews are not allowed. Google Local Service Ads sent out mass policy violation notices. Google updated its shopping ads, free listings policy centers, and made other updates. I showed off screenshots of the new Microsoft pubCenter. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

