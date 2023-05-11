Google's New AI-Generated Image Label & Meta Data Required

Google also is now asking you to self-label your AI-generated images as AI generated with a IPTC photo meta data attribute. This way Google can label images as being AI-generated in the image search results.

I guess I need to start doing that.

Google said, "Creators and publishers will be able to add similar markups, so you'll be able to see a label in images in Google Search, marking them as AI-generated." "You can expect to see these from several publishers, including Midjourney, Shutterstock, and others in the coming months," Google added.

Here is what it looks like where it says "Image self-labeled as AI generated":

This new AI generated image markup will be built upon technical standards from IPTC. It is similar to how Google Images already shows certain information based on image metadata, when it is specified. Google Images already does this for image credits and other areas. Google has some more documentation on this over here.

You can see the Digital Source Type IPTC docs and how Google wrote, "Beta: Currently, this property is in beta and only available for IPTC photo metadata. Adding this property makes your image eligible for display with an AI-generated label, but you may not see the label in Google Images right away, as we're still actively developing it."

Forum discussion at Twitter.