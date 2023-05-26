Google Business Profiles Panel Tests Image Slider

Google is testing adding an image carousel directly in the business profile panel. So at the top of a business profile listing you see these business images. In this test, you can swipe the images to see more.

This was spotted by Mike who posted a few photos of it in the Local Search Forum. I took those images and made it into a GIF so you can see what it looks like in action:

Mike wrote, "As of this morning I noticed the ability to side scroll the top image/videos in the listings on mobile. Like a carousel."

Yep, it does look like that.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.