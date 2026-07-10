Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Breaks Usage Records, Social & Video Platforms Show In Search Console & More Google Ads, ChatGPT Ads & More

Jul 10, 2026 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

This week in search, we covered how Google’s Nick Fox announced Google Search broke all usage records when Argentina scored its winning goal in the World Cup. Google Search Console now shows third-party platform content performance data from Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube. Google Search Generative AI controls are rolling out to more sites outside of the UK. There is a trick to see the AI performance reports for your new platform properties. Google Search Console’s page indexing report was fixed, for now. Google is testing google.com/goto tracking URL parameters in the search results. Google added Further Exploration to the AI Overviews. Google added product categories and sale duration to the Merchant Listings structured data. Google says it can take up to two weeks to fix canonicalization issues. Google Ads now has AI labels if the ad was created or edited using AI. Google Ads travel search campaigns expands its open beta for Things To Do and Events. Google is testing large visit site buttons on sponsored results. Google is also testing favicons on sitelinks in sponsored results. Google & YouTube Shopify sync app may cause a huge mess for your shopping campaigns after August 18th. ChatGPT Ads can now autogenerate ads for you and also added audience targeting. ChatGPT Ads has a new Overview tab and expanded to Japan and South Korea. Google Merchant Center Next is now just Merchant Center. Google Business Profiles appeals form added evidence to the workflow form. Google has another reviews bug, a scary one. And Bing is testing a new product detail overlay screen. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsor: This video is sponsored by Ahrefs. Have you checked out Ahref's Brand Radar? Brand Radar helps you track and grow your brand’s visibility across AI answers, YouTube and even Reddit. Uncover this immensely valuable data and learn more at https://ahrefs.com/brand-radar.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed. For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Updates Links In AI Mode & AI Overviews Again, Won't Show Click Data

Oct 15, 2026 - 12:00 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2026

Oct 15, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Universal Cart Launches In Google Search (U.S.)

Oct 15, 2026 - 9:40 am
Google Ads

Google Automotive Model Feeds On Search Ads (Vehicle Top Ads)

Oct 15, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests New Search Bar In Google App

Oct 15, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 26 Now Out Available

Oct 15, 2026 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Now Show AI Creation/Edited Labels
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 10, 2026

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.