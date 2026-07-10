This week in search, we covered how Google’s Nick Fox announced Google Search broke all usage records when Argentina scored its winning goal in the World Cup. Google Search Console now shows third-party platform content performance data from Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube. Google Search Generative AI controls are rolling out to more sites outside of the UK. There is a trick to see the AI performance reports for your new platform properties. Google Search Console’s page indexing report was fixed, for now. Google is testing google.com/goto tracking URL parameters in the search results. Google added Further Exploration to the AI Overviews. Google added product categories and sale duration to the Merchant Listings structured data. Google says it can take up to two weeks to fix canonicalization issues. Google Ads now has AI labels if the ad was created or edited using AI. Google Ads travel search campaigns expands its open beta for Things To Do and Events. Google is testing large visit site buttons on sponsored results. Google is also testing favicons on sitelinks in sponsored results. Google & YouTube Shopify sync app may cause a huge mess for your shopping campaigns after August 18th. ChatGPT Ads can now autogenerate ads for you and also added audience targeting. ChatGPT Ads has a new Overview tab and expanded to Japan and South Korea. Google Merchant Center Next is now just Merchant Center. Google Business Profiles appeals form added evidence to the workflow form. Google has another reviews bug, a scary one. And Bing is testing a new product detail overlay screen. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

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