OpenAI may be testing a new card-like design in the ChatGPT interface that previews the different functionality available to users in ChatGPT.

It says "try something new" and then shows you news cards, comics, how to plan a gathering, make meeting agendas, how to cook something up, build travel itinerary, help to find a new book, quizing, and so much more.

This was spotted by Radu Oncescu who posted on X and wrote, "OpenAI seems to be rolling out the new "Nova" interface for ChatGPT users on desktop (web) and non-logged-in."

Here is one of his screenshots:

Here are more screenshots:

💠OpenAI seems to be rolling out the new „Nova” interface for ChatGPT users on desktop (web) and non-logged-in. You can find all the card types these two images. @btibor91 @testingcatalog @rustybrick https://t.co/2AnQnBSyk5 — Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) November 16, 2026

Forum discussion at X.