Microsoft Bing is testing product detail screens, overlays, when you click on a product listing within the Bing search results. Bing will overlay a product detail screen, with the products images, description, the retailers and prices they sell it at, price insights and history, related products and more.

This is a test, I am able to replicate it in some browsers but not all browsers. Khushal Bherwani notified me of this test on X and here is my GIF of it in action:

Here are some videos of it:

I see it too pic.twitter.com/CGeknRKMnF — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) July 2, 2026

If you notice, Bing then takes you to Bing Shopping and out of the Bing web search results.

Google does product detail overlay screens, and have for a while.

Forum discussion at X.