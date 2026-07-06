Bing Tests Product Detail Overlay With Retailer Pricing, Price Insights & More

Jul 6, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Overlays

Microsoft Bing is testing product detail screens, overlays, when you click on a product listing within the Bing search results. Bing will overlay a product detail screen, with the products images, description, the retailers and prices they sell it at, price insights and history, related products and more.

This is a test, I am able to replicate it in some browsers but not all browsers. Khushal Bherwani notified me of this test on X and here is my GIF of it in action:

Bing Product Display Overlay Ezgifcom Optimize

Here are some videos of it:

If you notice, Bing then takes you to Bing Shopping and out of the Bing web search results.

Google does product detail overlay screens, and have for a while.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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