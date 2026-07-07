Google Search Console can now show how your social and video content perform within Google Search. This includes channels such as Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube. Google kind of did this before, but now this data is going into the Performance reports, Insights reports, and the achievements section in Search Console.

A few weeks ago, we caught Google releasing a help document named platform properties and then Google quickly removed that document. Well, now we know that this was about how to add these social and video channels to your Google Search Console account. The help document should be live now, over here after it was pulled down.

Being able to verify domains/properties that are technically not your domain names is pretty interesting.

Google wrote:

We're thrilled to introduce platform properties, a new Search Console property type to help site owners and creators understand how their social and video posts perform on Google Search and Discover. Now, you can easily track which search terms lead people to your Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube content on Search, and see exactly how your audience is interacting with your posts.

You can see this data for your verified platform properties in these reports:

Performance report: View your total clicks, impressions, and additional metrics. Filter and sort this data to see which specific posts and queries are driving the most traffic. If you prefer to analyze your performance using another tool you can export the data.

View your total clicks, impressions, and additional metrics. Filter and sort this data to see which specific posts and queries are driving the most traffic. If you prefer to analyze your performance using another tool you can export the data. Insights report: View a high-level overview of your recent traffic trends, your top-performing posts, and how people discover your account on Google.

View a high-level overview of your recent traffic trends, your top-performing posts, and how people discover your account on Google. Achievements: Track your growth and celebrate milestones, such as reaching a new threshold for total clicks from Google Search in the last 28 days.

Here is what that looks like:

You can select your profile:

Performance Reports:

Insights:

But before you can see this, you need to verify those platform properies and to do that, here are the steps:

Open Search Console

Go to the Search Console verification page, or open the property selector dropdown anywhere in Search Console and click “Add property.”

Select one of the four available platforms: Instagram, Tiktok, X, YouTube.

Follow the onscreen verification steps to securely authorize the connection.

The platform properties will roll out gradually over the coming weeks, Google said. While I personally do not see the ability to add social profiles yet, the X profile showed up for me without me having to verify it this way.

Google had a feature somewhat like this back in 2025 named Social channels in Search Console Insights.

This should not be confused with the new Search profiles and the Search profile insights that went along with it.

I just think it is super cool that you can now verify your content on domain names that you are not the owner or developer of. Of course, seeing this data will be neat...

Google also updated the help doc on how to Add a website or platform property to Search Console, as you'd imagine.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update: Yes, those who first got this is those who had Search profiles access:

Yes, they came from the Search profile page — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) July 12, 2026

Update 2: Only July 29th Google rolled this feature out to all: