Daily Search Forum Recap: July 10, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads is rolling out AI labels on or within ads to communicate if the ads used AI. There is a new Google reviews bug that tells you that you have no reviews, Google is fixing it. There is this trick to see your AI performance reports for the new platform property type. Google updated its canonicalization docs to say how long it takes for it to fix. Google will automatically assign your products to categories using a continuously evolving product taxonomy. ChatGPT Ads gain a new Overview tab and expands to Japan and South Korea. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Breaks Usage Records, Social & Video Platforms Show In Search Console & More Google Ads, ChatGPT Ads & More
This week in search, we covered how Google’s Nick Fox announced Google Search broke all usage records when Argentina scored its winning goal in the World Cup. Google Search Console now shows third-party platform content performance data from Instagram, TikTok...
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Google Ads Now Show AI Creation/Edited Labels
Google Ads will now show if an ad was credited with AI or edited with AI across Search, YouTube and Discover. This AI notation will primarily show in the My Ad Center panel under "How this ad was made" but in some regions, based on the local law, Google may show an ad AI label directly on the ad.
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New Google Reviews Bug: You Have No Reviews Yet
A new day and a new Google Business Profiles review bug. It seems a ton of business owners are seeing a message that reads "You have no reviews yet" when clicking on the option to read reviews of their Google Business Profile listing.
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Google Automatically Assigns Product Categories With Evolving Taxonomy
Google Ads updated its About product category insights help document to say that it "automatically assigns your products to categories using a continuously evolving product taxonomy." This was previously not documented on the Google Ads side but has been on the Google Merchant Center side for several years.
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Hack: Google AI Performance Reports For Platform Properties
There is this hack (or trick) to force Google Search Console to show you the generative AI performance report for your social and video content, the new platform properties feature. All you need to do is add "/ai" after "search-analytics" or "discover" in the URL within Search Console. This doesn't work for normal properties but it currently works for the platform properties (at least for now).
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Google: Canonicalization Issues May Take Up To Two Weeks To Resolve
Google has updated the Fix canonicalization issues help documentation to add a new section to the top around how long it takes to fix those issues, if the pages are clustered together, and if the pages are different enough.
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ChatGPT Ads New Overview Tab, Expands To Japan & South Korea
OpenAI has been busy adding and expanding its ad platform, ChatGPT Ads. OpenAI sent out an email yesterday announcing a new Overview tab and that it has expanded to Japan and South Korea.
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Google Poker Table
Google has poker tables in its various offices, we saw one before. This might be the same one but the photo is much better.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Viking row on Google Search., Barry Schwartz on X
- Today, I shared with the OpenAI team that I have decided to leave my full-time role at OpenAI and transition to being a part-time advisor. Three months ago, I had to go on medical leave after a severe exacerbation of a chronic illness I’ve lived with for seven years. During that..., Fidji Simo on X
- (61) What SEO Change Has Given You the Best Long-Term Results?, BlackHatWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Link building for legitimacy: Building brand credibility in a competitive search environment
- ChatGPT Ads new overview tab, suggested ad drafts, new ad formats and more
- Ask YouTube AI search experience expands to U.S. desktop users
- Google expands AI ad disclosures across Search, YouTube, Discover
- Winning the AI decision layer: From AI discovery to agentic commerce
- 7 ways AI can turn Google Search Console data into action
- Why marketing mix modeling is still hard to get right
- Stop saying ‘best practice’ and start bringing proof
- Google drops Next from Merchant Center Next
- Human vs. machine: What happens when groas runs your Google Ads
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Referral Traffic from ChatGPT Hit an All-Time High in May 2026, SE Ranking
- OpenAI releases GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT Work tool, Axios
- Why Your AI Visibility Metrics Are Lying to You: Visibility vs Framing in B2B, Demand-Genius
- Google asks for Gemini app feedback and details top 10 requests, 9To5Google
Analytics
- How to Unlock Shipping Analytics in Google Merchant Center & Why It Boosts Your Store Quality Score, FeedArmy
Industry & Business
- Google Slips Suit Over Alleged AI Spying On Users, For Now, Law360
- Microsoft’s Brad Smith on U.S. AI policy: ‘Regulation without transparent or complete rules’, Fortune
- New York Is The First US State To Ban Smart Glasses In All Its Courthouses, Engadget
- New York Times says OpenAI hid evidence in ChatGPT copyright trial, TechCrunch
- OpenAI exec Fidji Simo says she will step down and transition to part-time advisor, CNBC
- Google Sued Again Over Nest 'Harvesting' Passersby Data, Law360
Links & Content Marketing
- The New Rules of Thought Leadership, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- The 7 strangest places ever spotted on Google Maps—some will send chills down your spine, Talk Android
- Why Google Maps Says 'Preview' Instead Of 'Start' – And How To Fix It, BGR
- Google Small Business Bulletin 👀 What's Catching Your Customer's Eye?, Google Business Profile Community
Other Search
- Many Google Home Speaker owners are stuck at setup, and nobody knows why yet, Android Authority
- Google already has a fix for Home Speaker setup problems, Android Authority
- OpenAI is discontinuing ChatGPT Atlas, its standalone desktop browser, 9to5Mac
PPC
- Microsoft Advertising Starts Charging VAT in Sri Lanka, PPC News Feed
- How To Optimize PPC Accounts With Less Search Term Visibility – Ask A PPC, Search Engine Journal
- Demand Gen Add Animated Images Feature, PPC News Feed
- 5 Post-Click Leaks Draining Your PPC Budget, PPC Hero
- Google Ads Launches Asset Group Theming for PMax, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- Google Chrome 150 for Android adds dedicated back button, 9To5Google
- Erling Haaland Google Easter Egg before Norway - England is so good, USA Today
- Gemini won't cut you off as much, and its reliability improved in Google Home, Android Central
SEO
- Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) Explained: How AI Decides Which Pages to Search & Cite, Ahrefs
- The Critical SEO and GEO Link Between Search, AI, and Omnichannel Marketing, JumpFly
- Reddit’s AI Translations Finally Drop Heavily In Google And AI Search With The May 2026 Core Update and June 2026 Spam Update, GSQI
- SEO is a Marketer's Superpower, and You've Been Underselling It, Women In Tech SEO
Feedback:
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