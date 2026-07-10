Daily Search Forum Recap: July 10, 2026

Jul 10, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads is rolling out AI labels on or within ads to communicate if the ads used AI. There is a new Google reviews bug that tells you that you have no reviews, Google is fixing it. There is this trick to see your AI performance reports for the new platform property type. Google updated its canonicalization docs to say how long it takes for it to fix. Google will automatically assign your products to categories using a continuously evolving product taxonomy. ChatGPT Ads gain a new Overview tab and expands to Japan and South Korea. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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