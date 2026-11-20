Microsoft is now showing a new label on some of its ads across Microsoft Advertising and Bing Search named "Made with AI." The label is appended to the image on the ad, at the corner of the image, and says "Made with AI."

Microsoft posted screenshots of this on this blog post and wrote, "AI content transparency controls are now generally available in Microsoft Advertising."

Here is what they look like:

These new controls allow advertisers to:

Declare AI-generated image and video content: Mark whether an image or video includes AI-generated content. Then choose a visible watermark, where supported.

Manage declarations at scale: Update one assets or many in the Ads Studio Library. You can also use the Microsoft Advertising APIs and product feeds.

Check Microsoft's AI detection signals: Use them as a helpful reference for supported assets. You still decide on, and remain responsible for, your own declarations.

As a reminder, Google Ads supports AI labels and we have even seen AI labels on those ads in the wild.

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