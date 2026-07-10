Google Ads Now Show AI Creation/Edited Labels

Jul 10, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Ai Hero

Google Ads will now show if an ad was credited with AI or edited with AI across Search, YouTube and Discover. This AI notation will primarily show in the My Ad Center panel under "How this ad was made" but in some regions, based on the local law, Google may show an ad AI label directly on the ad.

Here is what it looks like:

Google Ads Ai How This Ad Was Made

We previously saw Google testing AI labels on ads back in April, as an FYI.

Google wrote "We're adding a “How this ad was made” section to the My Ad Center panel, accessible globally by selecting the three-dot menu or info icon on ads across Search, YouTube and Discover. This panel will indicate if an ad was created or edited with AI."

Google will automatically add a disclosure to each ad’s My Ad Center panel when the advertiser uses Google's generative AI advertising tools to create ads. But if they use AI on their own, outside of the Google Ads platform, the advertiser will be able to manually select that they used AI - honor system if you will.

"Based on local requirements, a label may also appear directly on the ad, either automatically or when an advertiser uses this control," Google added. For campaigns that target the European Union, India, and New York, ads with assets that you designate as AI created or edited will also include visible overlays on the ads.

There is a larger help document on this feature over here and over here and posted its AI disclosure policy here. Google ended by saying, "We continue to prohibit misleading and deceptive ads, whether created with AI or not, to keep the platform safe for everyone."

Forum discussion at X.

Update: This also applies to AdSense ads, as you'd expect.

 

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