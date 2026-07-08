Google Tests google.com/goto Tracking URLs In Search Results

Jul 8, 2026 - 7:51 am 4 by
Filed Under Google

Google Laser Redirects

For the past week or so, I have heard a few folks notice that Google is appending tracking URLs to the search results. So when you click on a search result, instead of the URL going directly to that site, Google is using a google.com/goto URL as a passthrough URL that then passes through to the page URL listed in the search results.

These changes can have an impact on your tracking and of course, the third-party Google tracking tools that you might be using.

Brodie Clark at SERPAlerts spotted it early and posted about it on X but I received a couple other emails from readers (including Mark - thanks) that they started to notice this as well. I am still unable to replicate it.

Here is what it looks like when you check the URL Google is linking to (I cropped the image a bit):

Google Search Results Links Goto

Brodie also shared how Ahrefs is picking up on this URL pattern more:

Ahrefs Goto

I wonder if this is just a test or if Google is slowly rolling out this new click URL behavior for the search results? If so, this may affect your tracking and analytics.

This was first spotted here by Alex Greenland back on June 23rd:

The other issue with this change is that as a searcher, I often want to preview the URL I am going to, to make sure it is not a phishing or spam site.

To be clear, I only spotted three people so far who noticed this and I cannot see it myself - yet.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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