ChatGPT Ads New Overview Tab, Expands To Japan & South Korea

Jul 10, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under ChatGPT Ads

Openai Chatgpt Ad Tabs Hero

OpenAI has been busy adding and expanding its ad platform, ChatGPT Ads. OpenAI sent out an email yesterday announcing a new Overview tab and that it has expanded to Japan and South Korea.

The email spoke about the new audience targeting, AI generated ads and the new ad labels - all stuff we covered before.

But it also spoke about the new Overview tab. OpenAI wrote the Overview tab lets you monitor account health, review recommended tasks that can help improve campaign performance, and analyze key performance metrics in a larger, more flexible trend chart.

Here is what it looks like without data:

Chatgpt Ads Overview Tab

OpenAI also announced ChatGPT Ads are live in Japan and South Korea.This means your campaigns can now target users in Japan and South Korea, expanding reach for advertisers doing business in those markets.

Here is the full email:

Oepnai Chatgpt Ads Email Update

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