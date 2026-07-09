Google Ads Tests Favicons In Sponsored Results Sitelinks

Jul 9, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Emoji

Google is testing placing favicons in the sitelinks portion of the sponsored results from Google Ads. Generally, we only see the favicon in the main sponsored or organic listing, but here Google is testing showing favicons for all the links in the sponsored results grouping, including all the sitelinks.

This was spotted by @SachuPatel53124 and @b4k_khushal on X, here are one of thoe screenshots:

Google Ads Sitelinks Favicons

Here are more screenshots:

This definitely makes the sponsored results stand out more...

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Again:

 

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