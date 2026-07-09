Google is testing placing favicons in the sitelinks portion of the sponsored results from Google Ads. Generally, we only see the favicon in the main sponsored or organic listing, but here Google is testing showing favicons for all the links in the sponsored results grouping, including all the sitelinks.

This was spotted by @SachuPatel53124 and @b4k_khushal on X, here are one of thoe screenshots:

Here are more screenshots:

Google appears to be testing favicons and URLs for sitelinks below Search Ads.@rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/QerArzlyFL — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) July 9, 2026

🆕 Google with favicons for sitelinks at sponsered result. pic.twitter.com/ErnN2sC1Mr — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) July 9, 2026

This definitely makes the sponsored results stand out more...

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Again: