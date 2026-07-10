Google has updated the Fix canonicalization issues help documentation to add a new section to the top around how long it takes to fix those issues, if the pages are clustered together, and if the pages are different enough.

The new section "Even after fixing content issues, Google might hold pages in a duplicate cluster for up to two weeks." It also added, "Pages will generally split out faster if the difference between the new content and the other clustered pages is clear and significant."

Here is a screenshot of what was added to the page:

Google also added to what is URL canonicalization document the words in bold on this line "If Google finds multiple pages that seem to be the same or the primary content very similar, it clusters them together."

Google said, it "updated the canonicalization troubleshooting guide with clarifications on re-evaluation time," and "to provide better expectations about how long it takes for canonicalization changes to take effect."

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