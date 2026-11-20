Tis the season for holiday shopping and everyone wants to get a good deal, so you head over to your favorite search or AI engine and ask about coupon codes or promo codes available from that merchant. Google provides them in AI Overviews, ChatGPT provides them in its answers, so do the others - you don't have to go to the coupon websites to get them, you just copy them from the AI response.

The truth is, Google has been doing this in their ads for a decade now and clippable coupons have been live for several years, including loyalty and benefits codes. Heck, merchants hand it over to Google in structured data, so it shows up everywhere, including Google Search, Google Shopping, Google AI Overviews, agentic buying with discounts in AI Mode.

In any event, it is no surprise to see this surface in the AI answers from Google, ChatGPT and others.

Both Glenn Gabe and Metehan Yesilyurt shared screenshots of these coupon codes showing up in these results. And both pointed out how this can be detrimental to the success and future of these coupon code websites. "That's concerning... Then users wouldn't have to click through," Glenn Gabe wrote on X. "This is bad news for coupon and affiliate sites. Their model is the click: you come for the code, they set the cookie, they earn the commission. If the code is already on the card with a Copy button, why would anyone click," wrote Metehan Yesilyurt on X.

Here are some screenshots of this in action from these platforms.

Google AI Overviews:

ChatGPT:

Metehan Yesilyurt wrote up a pretty big write up on this as his Substack - so check that out.

I shared this morning about AIOs triggering for 'coupon code' queries, which is tough, but now @metehan777 just published a post about ChatGPT (and it's worse...) ChatGPT can publish coupon code cards directly in the answer with "copy code" buttons. That basically cuts out the coupon code websites completely (where it was surfacing some/most of the coupons). For retailers, it's providing codes directly from them, so that won't hurt them really. But the coupon code websites will NOT be happy about this. Also, there are some major differences in the paid versus free versions of ChatGPT. E.g. the screenshots below are from the free version. The paid version didn't show the cards, but did still provide codes. https://t.co/Mc107Kxttf — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 19, 2026

ChatGPT just turned Black Friday coupons into a widget. I asked ChatGPT for hosting coupon codes. I did not get a list of links. I did not get "visit site to reveal code". I got this: - A card for each brand ( @bluehost, @Hostinger , @Cloudways, @HostPapa, @wearehostingcom ) - The discount and price in green - An end date ("Ends December 7") - The code itself, with a Copy button - A "Get deal" button The whole coupon site experience, inside the answer. This is bad news for coupon and affiliate sites. Their model is the click: you come for the code, they set the cookie, they earn the commission. If the code is already on the card with a Copy button, why would anyone click? Look at the codes too. Some of them, like BLACKFRIDAYREDDIT, clearly come from community and affiliate pages. ChatGPT reads those pages and shows the code without sending you there. The source is a small "Hostinger +5" pill at the top. Same question, other engines: - Google AI Mode lists codes as text and shows HostAdvice, Reddit and Hostinger as source cards next to the answer. - Claude lists codes as plain text and names Gizmodo and Cybernews next to each one. - The response that showed the most respect for websites came from Bing. So right now, ChatGPT is the one turning the answer into a deal page. I am not sure yet if this is a test or a rollout. I saw it on several hosting coupon prompts today. I also do not know where "Get deal" sends you: the brand, an affiliate link, or somewhere else. If it goes straight to the brand, the coupon site loses both the click and the commission. If I ran a coupon or affiliate site this week, I would: 1. Check which of my codes show up in ChatGPT answers. If your code is on the card, you are the source but not the destination. 2. Track ChatGPT referrals to my coupon pages every day until Cyber Monday and compare them with last year. 3. Push exclusive codes that only work through my own link. Public codes are now free content for AI. And if I were the brand: put the real, current code on your official promo page. Otherwise AI will pick whatever it finds on Reddit. Black Friday is November 27. This looks like the first Black Friday where the answer itself is the deal page. Has anyone checked noticed the "Get deal" button goes? And did you check the coupons are correct? cc: @krinal @rustybrick @lilyraynyc — Metehan Yesilyurt (@metehan777) November 19, 2026

Truth is, these coupon sites always felt threatened to me. A few years ago, many got hit by the site reputation abuse policy. The funny thing is, RetailMeNot is strongly or was strongly funded by Google and RetailMeNot got penalized before.

Some coupon sites may consider not showing valid coupon codes to Googlebot or other bots, but then, would that then lead to some sort of penalty? And meanwhile, many of these sites already share this data in its stuctured data.

Forum discussion at X.