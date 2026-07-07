Google Tests Visit Site Button On Google Ads Sponsored Results

Jul 7, 2026 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Search Desktop Mobile

Google is testing a large "Visit site" button on the sponsored results, the Google Ads, within the Google Search results. Google has done this before for organic sitelinks and map results, and even Bing did it for some branded-style search results.

Arpan Banerjee spotted this test and posted a screenshot of it on LinkedIn - here is that screenshot:

Google Visit Site Button Sponsored Results

I am not sure I like this but I do suspect it would increase the click-through rates. But I do like all the arrows on this screenshot, I like arrows. :)

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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