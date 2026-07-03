Google has fixed the page indexing report within Google Search Console after it was struck and delayed for over three weeks. It was literally just fixed within minutes of this story going live, as I continuously check the report like an unwell-OCD man.

Here is a screenshot of the report showing it was updated on June 29th, prior it as stuck at June 11th:

Here is the one I saw earlier this morning:

You can now login to Google Search Console and access the page indexing report and run the indexing numbers for your sites and client sites.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.