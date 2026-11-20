Google has again updated its sexual content policy for Google Ads, like it did just last month. This time it added more detailed examples of both prohibited and permitted content across nudity, partial nudity, sexual merchandise, and sexual entertainment.

Google wrote, "Google has updated the Sexual content policy article to provide additional examples and clearer information to advertisers. This does not change enforcement of the policy."

But if you dig in, there are a lot, I mean, a lot of changes. About 300 words were added to the document, here are some allowed examples:

Simple or unrealistic sketches (like stick figures or line drawings) of figures without clothes that don't include details of intimate body parts and don’t look like real nudity

Depictions of nudity in the context of classical or historic art (like paintings, drawings, or sculptures), which has a wide general audience for all ages

Majority of buttocks covered, such as a person depicted wearing bikini cut or tanga cut underwear.

Partial breast nudity in an educational context, such as how to perform a breast self-exam, or in the context of breastfeeding.

Sexual merchandise section was added and it says.

Restricted examples:

Sex toys, such as intimate massagers and insertive devices

Devices that aid in enabling sex, such as vacuum erection devices or sex position pillows

Condoms promoted in terms of enhancing sexual pleasure

Sexual fetish lingerie, primarily intended for sexual experiences, which may include features like hardwear, latex materials, or openings to accentuate particular body parts

Allowed examples:

Pelvic floor muscle trainers

Hormone replacement therapy, where there may also be secondary sexual benefits

Non-sexual health or wellness treatments focused on genitalia, such as feminine hygiene wipes or yeast infection treatments

Condoms promoted in terms of preventing pregnancy or STIs, without sexually suggestive marketing

Lingerie generally intended to be worn under clothing, such as corsets, garter belts, and bras that incorporate lace or similar decorative elements

In the Sexual entertainment, these were added under the Restricted examples:

Erotic dancing like lap dancing, pole dancing, burlesque, and stripteases

Published erotica, such as books or magazines, that include sexualized language or descriptions of sex in their promotion

Sexually suggestive phone sex and webcams

Sexually suggestive role-playing games

Adult games with sexualized narratives, including role-playing games and video or board games Sexualized gifts and party favors

In the Sexual entertainment, these were added under the Allowed examples:

Erotic dancing for exercise or athletics, such as pole-dancing classes

Publications such as books or magazines with sexual content that are promoted without sexualized language or descriptions of sex

There were some other changes but that is what I picked up when doing a diff between the current policy document and the archived policy document.

Forum discussion at X.