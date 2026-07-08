Google Search Broke All Usage Records With Highest Usage Yesterday

Jul 8, 2026 - 11:58 am 39 by
Filed Under Google

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Nick Fox, Senior Vice President of Knowledge & Information at Google, said Google Search "broke all prior usage records and saw its highest usage in history" after Argentina scored its winning goal in yesterday’s World Cup match.

Fox posted this on X:

Google Search broke all prior usage records and saw its highest usage in history right after Argentina scored their winning goal in yesterday’s match! Great to see the global excitement for the World Cup... can't wait for the semis and final!

I guess people are still using Google Search?

Here is Nick Fox's post:

If you look at Statcounter it shows Google Search has grown a little in terms of market share, from 89.5% share a year ago to 91.25% in June.

And if you look at mobile usage, Google is over 96%, up from 93.7% a year ago - worldwide.

Is SEO dead yet?

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Nick Fox added more details:

 

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