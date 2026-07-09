Google Ads Travel Search Campaigns Expands For Things To Do & Events Beta

Jul 9, 2026 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Travel Hero

Google announced it has expanded Search campaigns for Travel to an open beta for the Things to Do and Events verticals. This brings you Search and AI Max features for those types of campaigns.

Google added, "This allows you to centralize feed-based formats and text ads in a single place."

Google posted the benefits, which include:

  • Centralized buying door with the best of Search and Al Max: Simply manage feed-based travel ad formats and text ads in one place, with access to powerful Search campaign controls.
  • Real-time enhancements: Easily use feeds to enhance your text ads or keywords to optimize your Travel Promotion Ads, alongside Al Max capabilities like like Search Term Matching, item groups and more.
  • Unified reporting: Bring fragmented performance data into a single, cohesive view across multiple levels—including search term reporting.

Google added a whole new section named How to create a new Search Campaign for Travel with AI Max about this in the help document. That document also shares how the reporting works:

Search Campaigns for Travel adapts its targeting options based on the type of travel business you run. Depending on your vertical, you'll find specific item categories available for filtering and reporting:

  • Hotels: Filter by Item ID, Location (City, Region, Country), or Hotel Class.
  • Things to do: Filter by Item ID, Location (City, Region, Country), or Activity Rating.
  • Events: Filter by Item ID, Location (City, Region, Country), Participant, or Venue
  • Car Rentals: Location (City, Region, Country) and Item ID

I believe we reported on signs of this coming back on June 23rd and now Google is announcing it.

Here are those tweets:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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