Google announced it has expanded Search campaigns for Travel to an open beta for the Things to Do and Events verticals. This brings you Search and AI Max features for those types of campaigns.

Google added, "This allows you to centralize feed-based formats and text ads in a single place."

Google posted the benefits, which include:

Centralized buying door with the best of Search and Al Max: Simply manage feed-based travel ad formats and text ads in one place, with access to powerful Search campaign controls.

Real-time enhancements: Easily use feeds to enhance your text ads or keywords to optimize your Travel Promotion Ads, alongside Al Max capabilities like like Search Term Matching, item groups and more.

Unified reporting: Bring fragmented performance data into a single, cohesive view across multiple levels—including search term reporting.

Google added a whole new section named How to create a new Search Campaign for Travel with AI Max about this in the help document. That document also shares how the reporting works:

Search Campaigns for Travel adapts its targeting options based on the type of travel business you run. Depending on your vertical, you'll find specific item categories available for filtering and reporting:

Hotels: Filter by Item ID, Location (City, Region, Country), or Hotel Class.

Filter by Item ID, Location (City, Region, Country), or Hotel Class. Things to do: Filter by Item ID, Location (City, Region, Country), or Activity Rating.

Filter by Item ID, Location (City, Region, Country), or Activity Rating. Events: Filter by Item ID, Location (City, Region, Country) , Participant, or Venue

(City, Region, Country) Car Rentals: Location (City, Region, Country) and Item ID

I believe we reported on signs of this coming back on June 23rd and now Google is announcing it.

Here are those tweets:

2/5 🏛️ 1. 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴: Simply manage feed-based travel ad formats and text ads in one place, with access to Search campaign controls. pic.twitter.com/dcerycYfMT — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) July 8, 2026

4/5 📊 3. 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴: Bring fragmented performance data into a single, cohesive view across multiple levels—including search term reporting. pic.twitter.com/neOjw7aBcd — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) July 8, 2026

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